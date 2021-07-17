First Warning Forecast: Hot, sunny and humid, late-day severe threat

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another scorcher on tap today along with the chance of severe storms... Expect highs in the low and mid 90s with heat index values 100-105 degrees.High pressure will remain in control for most of the day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts 20-25 mph. The daylight hours should remain dry. Just keeping a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Better chances for showers and storms after 7 PM tonight. Any storms that form could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a Level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain will also be possible. The heaviest rain looks to set up along the Eastern Shore. Mostly cloudy and not as toasty on Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, with highs in the mid and upper 80s. More showers and storms to kickoff the work week. Monday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the low 80s. Skies will turn partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Another cold front will move through on Wednesday with a slight chance for scattered showers and storms. We'll dry out on Thursday as high pressure takes over the area. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s. Another cold front to end the work week. This will bring a slight chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No activity for the next 2 days

Meteorologist April Loveland

