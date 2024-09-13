First Warning Forecast: Humid & cloudy ahead of daily rain chances next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Rain chances will be elevated throughout the upcoming week as we monitor the development of a coastal low.

For now, we're mainly dry and cloudy this weekend. Rain chances won't be very high at least on Saturday and Sunday so weekend plans are looking like a go. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s but humidity will be a bit higher so the air won't feel as refreshing.

Rain chances increase starting Monday with the formation of a coastal low. As of now it only has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system per the National Hurricane Center. Either way, we're expected daily chances for scattered showers and an isolated storm or two. Models still aren't entirely in agreement as to how much rain will see. This largely depends on where the low moves. The latest data shows the low staying a little bit farther away from land which would mean less rain especially for inland locations but we'll continue to fine tune the forecast as the upcoming week gets closer.

Tropical Update

As of 9/13/24 at Noon

Northern Leeward Islands:

Surface observations indicate a small area of low pressure is located over the northern Leeward Islands. Development of this system doesn’t appear favorable.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (20%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%)

Offshore southeastern U.S.:

In a few days, a non-tropical area of low pressure could form along a residual frontal boundary a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coastline. Some subtropical or tropical development is possible during the early part of next week while the system drifts off to the northwest.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (30%)

