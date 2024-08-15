First Warning Forecast: Humidity and rain chances rise heading into the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Pleasant conditions today with low humidity and high temperatures close to average. The humidity and rain chances crank up as we head into the weekend.

The increase in moisture will be caused by an approaching cold front. You'll feel an increase in the humidity as you step out the door this weekend. A few storms will be possible as well.

Hurricane Ernesto won't be causing rainfall to the area but it will increase our surf. A high rip current risk is possible through early next week.

Tropical Update

As of 8/15/24 at Noon

Hurricane Ernesto is southwest Bermuda. It is expected to strengthen to just below category 3 hurricane strength as it moves up through the Atlantic. High seas and rough surf will be prevalent at east coast beaches through early next week.

