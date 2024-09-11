First Warning Forecast: Humidity & rain chances go up heading into the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

All good things must come to an end and unfortunately that means the fantastic weather we've been experiencing over the past couple of days.

Clouds, humidity and rain chances will all be increasing over the next few days ahead of the upcoming weekend. As Hurricane Francine lifts off to the north, the clouds and a few scattered showers will be thrown in our direction.

Thursday will be another comfortable day humidity wise with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity doesn't get noticeably higher until the end of the week. Rain chances this weekend don't warrant a washout but the chance of rain does increase at the beginning of the upcoming work-week.

A potential coastal low will be increasing rain chances next week. As of now widespread scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical Update

As of 9/11/24 at 4 pm

Active Systems:

Central Tropical Atlantic

An area of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms which have changed a little in organization. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for some slight development during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph. The disturbance is expected to reach an area of stronger upper-level winds on Friday, likely ending its chances for development.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (30%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (30%)

East of the Leeward Islands

A small but well-defined area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the east of the Leeward Islands is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. The proximity of dry air near the system is expected to limit additional development over the next couple of days before environmental conditions become even less conducive by this weekend while it moves slowly north-westward.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (10%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (10%)

Offshore southeaster U.S. over the Western Atlantic

In a few days, a non-tropical area of low pressure could form along a residual frontal boundary a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coastline. After some subtropical or tropical development is possible during the early part of next week while the system drifts off to the northeast.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (30%)

