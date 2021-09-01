First Warning Forecast: Ida remnants bring the chance for strong to severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

**A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 PM for a portion of Virginia

Threat of severe storms this evening. The leftovers of Hurricane Ida will move over the Mid-Atlantic today and tomorrow. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes possible.It will be breezy with winds 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level 2 for scattered severe storms.

Showers will linger for Thursday morning but taper off by midday. Expect mostly cloudy skies today start with clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s tomorrow. It will still be windy with west winds turning north at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

The end of the week looks very nice! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower humidity on Friday. We will warm back to the low and mid 80s this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

