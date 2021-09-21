First Warning Forecast: Isolated shower possible today, strong cold front tomorrow

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Still looking mostly dry today with highs in the low 80s but expect more cloud cover. Keeping a slight chance for isolated showers.

A strong cold front will move in on Wednesday with a chance of showers. Highs will once again be in the low 80s. It will feel warmer due to an increase in the humidity. Even though Fall arrives at 3:21 PM, it won't feel very fall-like just yet. Showers will continue overnight and into the day Thursday. Storms will also be possible. Thursday will be a bit breezy with highs only in the upper 70s and falling humidity.

Very fall-like to end the work week as drier air works into the area. Highs will reach the mid 70s with dewpoints in the 50s.

Tracking a gorgeous weekend on tap with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Peter is moving toward the west near 12 mph. A west-northwest motion is expected to resume later today and continue for the next day or two. A turn to the north with a decrease in forward speed is expected later this week. On the forecast track, the center of Peter will pass north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

Rose is moving toward the northwest near 20 mph. A slower northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of days followed by a turn to the north. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Continued slow weakening is expected during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

