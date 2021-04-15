First Warning Forecast: Leftover clouds and showers today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Gloomy and cooler today… The heavy rain and storms from last night are gone, but leftover showers will linger today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers (20-30% chance) today. Some sunshine will break through this afternoon to evening. Highs will drop to the upper 60s today, near normal for this time of year. Clouds will continue to clear out tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s.

We will finish the work week on a nice note. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will remain in the mid 60s this weekend. We will start with sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will build in through the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

