First Warning Forecast: Leftover showers, windy, and cooler

Rain moving out, wind picking up… We will see a mix of clouds today with leftover showers. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible (20-30% chance) throughout the day. Winds will continue to crank up today reaching 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph by this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 today, near normal for this time of year.

It will be windy again tomorrow with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs near 70.

Our next round of rain is set to move in later Thursday to Friday. Most of the day Thursday will be dry but showers will move in Thursday night and stick around for at least the first half of Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Halloween weekend looks like more of a treat than a trick. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 10-20+

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20+

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NW 10-20+

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A deepening, non-tropical low-pressure system with gale-force winds is located about 250 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. This gale area is forecast to move NNE today and could acquire some limited subtropical characteristics before it merges with a frontal system by this afternoon. The extratropical low is then expected to meander off the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coasts tonight and Wednesday, bringing rain and wind impacts to portions of those areas. After that time, the low is expected to move away from the U.S. coast and could again acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves east or SE over the warmer waters of the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

