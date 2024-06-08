First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine Saturday, a few late-day storms Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A pretty nice weekend on tap! There are so many events happening and it looks like most of them should be storm-free!

Today, will be the pick day of the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid and upper 80s.

A weak cold front will move though on Sunday. This will bring some isolated showers and storms later in the evening. It will be warmer with highs near 90. The dewpoints will start to creep up a bit, but will still be on the comfortable side.

Expect comfortable conditions on Monday. Skies will turn partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Another cold front will move through bringing milder air to the area on Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

Back to the low and mid 80s on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Humidity will be on the rise Thursday. Highs will warm to the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered storms will be possible to end the work week. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

