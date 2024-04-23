First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine today, Showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Tracking showers for midweek. Several days in the 60s and 70s this week.
A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Watch out for frost, especially inland. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs climbing to near 70.
We will warm to the low and mid 70s on Wednesday. A cold front will move through and will bring in scattered showers Wednesday, mainly mid-morning to early afternoon.
Highs will drop to the low 60s for Thursday and Friday with a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will warm back into the 70s this weekend.
Today: Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: W/N/E 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15
Weather & Health
Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
