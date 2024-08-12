First Warning Forecast: Low humidity and comfortable temperatures this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A comfortable evening with low humidity. This will carry over into the upcoming work-week.

Monday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity will be lower so it will be much more pleasant feeling out. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon but most of us will stay relatively dry.

The rest of the week temperatures will remain below average. Normal high this time of year is around 88 degrees but most neighborhoods won't make it out of the mid 80s. The low humidity continues through the end of the week. Rain chances stay low until the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Update

As of 8/11/24 at 8 pm

We’re monitoring a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave out in the Atlantic. Satellite images show a broad area of circulation, but the system lacks a well-defined center. The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm within the next day or so. As it continues moving west northwestward it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane. Models show the system staying out to sea due to an approaching cold front.

