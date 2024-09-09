First Warning Forecast: Low humidity & clear skies stick around a little longer

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Cool and comfortable conditions this evening with very low humidity. The pleasant weather will stick around for the beginning of the work-week.

Temperatures as you head out the door Monday will be in the 50s and 60s. Upper 40s will be possible for inland locations. Highs get a little warmer in the afternoon but not by much. We'll top out in the upper 70s. The humidity will be low making for another comfortable afternoon.

Humidity begins climbing mid to late week as more moisture begins to build back in. The clouds will return as well. Rain chances won't be terribly high but we will have about a 20% chance of rain heading into the next weekend.

Tropical Update

As of 9/8/24 at 8 pm

Active Systems:

Tropical cyclone is expected to become a tropical storm on Monday. The system is forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the northwestern Gulf Coast by the middle of the week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...HIGH (90%)

Formation chance through 7 days...HIGH (90%)

Central Tropical Atlantic

An area of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms which have changed a little in organization. Gradual development is possible and a tropical depression could form sometime next week. The system is forecast to move west-northwestward across the central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours...MEDIUM (60%)

Formation chance through 7 days...HIGH (70%)

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure are located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM (50%)

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar