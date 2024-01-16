First Warning Forecast: Mainly rain Tuesday followed by much colder air

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will fall into the low 40s overnight. Some patchy, dense fog will be possible.

Another system will move in on Tuesday. It will be a rain event. There will be too much warm air in place to see snow and the rain should be out of here before the much colder air rushes in.

We'll keep the chance for maybe a few morning flurries on Wednesday, otherwise, a frigid start to the day. Low temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens! Bundle up!

Temperatures will only warm to the upper 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s due to the wind.

Thursday will start off sunny with clouds building in throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s.

Another system moves in on Friday. There is a chance to maybe see a wintry mix. Still too far out to tell. Something we will be watching. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will feature gusty winds and frigid temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 30s, but it will feel much colder. Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight making for an extra cold start on Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid 30 after a frigid start.

A small warm up on Monday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

