First Warning Forecast: Many waking up feeling like the teens & single digits

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A few lingering rain or snow showers tonight, before temperatures plummet and skies clear.

A frigid start to the day Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits! Bundle up! Temperatures will only warm to the upper 30s, but it will feel more like the teens and 20s due to the wind.

Thursday will start off sunny with clouds building in throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to near 50 degrees.

Another system moves in on Friday. There is a chance to maybe see a wintry mix. Still too far out to tell. Something we will be watching. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will feature gusty winds and frigid temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 30s, but it will feel much colder. Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight making for an extra cold start on Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid 30 after a frigid start.

A small warm up on Monday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

