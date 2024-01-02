First Warning Forecast: Many waking up in the 20s Wednesday morning

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Clear and cold tonight. Many areas will fall into the 20s. Brr!

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound to the low 50s.

An area of low pressure will move south of the area late Wednesday into early Thursday. We could see a few light showers early Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.

A big cool down just in time to end the work week. Expect highs to only warm to the low 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

A warm up on Saturday, but that will come with wind and rain. An area of low pressure will impact the area. Expect highs in the mid 50s with rain at times during the day. As of now, it looks like the storm system should exit the coast by Sunday. Skies will start to clear on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week with highs near 50.

A big warm up and more wet weather on Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 60s.

