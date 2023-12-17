First Warning Forecast: Messy day with rain, wind and possible flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Latest Alerts:

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Today is going to be wet and windy as a strong area of low pressure impacts the area. Rain will move in by late morning into the early afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Expect moderate to heavy rainfall at times. 2-3 inches is possible. Localized flooding could also be an issue in areas with poor drainage.

WTKR News 3

Winds will crank up Sunday afternoon and evening, especially along the coast. Wind advisories are in place for coastal locations. Gusts 40-50 mph possible.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will be on the mild side, with highs topping out in the low 60s. There is also the threat for an isolated severe storm. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall. A portion of the area is under a Level 1 out of 5 severe threat.

WTKR News 3

Monday will start off wet but end dry. Expect showers during the morning hours and then quickly drying out by midday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s early and then fall a few degrees during the day.

Much colder on Tuesday. It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Temperatures will only warm to the low 40s, but it will feel closer to the 30s due to the winds.

Another sunny and cold day on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 40s.

We'll rebound to the low 50s by Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

