First Warning Forecast: Messy weather this weekend

Happy Friday morning! A coastal low pressure system will impact us Friday into Saturday and leave behind strong winds the rest of the weekend into next week.

Clouds increase throughout the day Friday and winds begin to pick up. Easterly winds of 10-20 MPH. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the upper 50s. Friday evening, scattered rain showers begin moving in after 6 PM from the south to the north. Rain showers become more widespread and heavier throughout the night and Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a very wet and windy day, but also warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southerly winds of 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. It will be a soggy morning with widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms. Late morning, we could catch a quick dry break before a final line of storms early afternoon. We’ll dry out in the evening. Expecting 1.5”-2” rainfall with this system, locally higher amounts around 3”.

The Outer Banks/Dare County is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Saturday. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours leading to flooding are the primary concerns.

Sunday will be drier with lots of sunshine, but still very windy. Northerly winds of 20-30 MPH gusting to 45 MPH. With these strong northerly winds, expect tidal flooding. Temperatures will be cooler with highs back down to the low to mid 50s.

A rough surf and ocean overwash is also possible this weekend 6-8’ waves in the Atlantic Saturday. 8-10’ waves Sunday.

The workweek starts off dry with plenty of sunshine. Winds remain gusty. Northeasterly winds of 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday warms into the seasonable low 60s, but a cold front on the way brings more clouds and a rain chance later in the day Wednesday lasting into Thursday. Winds pick up around and behind the cold front.

Pollen Update:

Juniper, Elm, and Poplar are the main allergens.

Friday - high

Saturday - low

Sunday - high

Monday - very high

The rain gives us a pollen break Saturday, but winds bring it all back Sunday and beyond.

