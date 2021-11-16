First Warning Forecast: Midweek warmup and showers on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

High pressure will continue to be in control today. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Winds will turn to the south and southwest on Wednesday and Thursday which will help to bring in some warmer air. Highs will warm to near 70 on both Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move in late Thursday and early Friday with a chance for a a few showers late Thursday into very early Friday. Both days will not be a washout.

A big drop in temperatures on Friday behind the front with highs in the low and mid 50s.

The weekend is looking dry as of now. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will return to near-normal on Sunday with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

