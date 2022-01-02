First Warning Forecast: Mild with showers today, rain changing to snow for many Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A very mild start to the day with some communities in the 70s! Showers are moving in from the northwest this morning and continue to move in toward the southeast. We'll see a lull in the showers later this afternoon with another round of rain moving in this evening and overnight. It will be another mild day with highs in the mid 60s to near 70.

Much colder air will arrive from the northwest tonight as the cold front moves offshore. An area of low pressure will form along the cold front bringing a rain/snow mix to the area. Rain will transition to a very wet snow or a wintry mix early Monday. This will unfortunately continue through the morning commute. Accumulations will be less than 1 inch due to the warm ground. Expect any accumulation to happen on grassy and elevated surfaces. Drier air will move in by early afternoon as high pressure moves in. It will be much colder with highs only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be windy once again with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mostly clear and frigid overnight. We haven't felt temperatures like this in awhile. Expect lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Finally! Sunshine will break out on Tuesday. It will be deceiving though! Highs will only warm to the mid and upper 40s.

The dry weather will continue on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

More clouds will build in on Thursday. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 50s once again. Showers will be possible late.

We'll continue with a slight chance for showers on Friday. Highs will cool to the upper 40s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

