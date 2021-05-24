First Warning Forecast: More clouds, showers, and not as warm to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few showers and a cool down to start the week… We will see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) through the day. Scattered showers are possible as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will linger in the 70s all day, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon. Winds will pick up today, NE/E at 10 to 20 mph.

We will see a mix of clouds again tomorrow with scattered showers. Highs will warm to the low 80s tomorrow. Heat and humidity will return for Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and more sunshine.

Showers and storms will return for the end of the week. We are tracking rain chance for Friday and this weekend. Highs will fall back to the 70s this weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE/E 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Ana is now a post-tropical cyclone about 680 miles NE of Bermuda and moving NE.

