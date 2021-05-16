First Warning Forecast: More clouds than sun, a spotty shower possible to start the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Increasing clouds this evening with a slight chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures will start trending milder overnight. Expect lows in the low and mid 50s.

A disturbance will move in just in time to start the work week. We really aren't expecting much rain, so just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 70s.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will start trending above normal by midweek. Expect highs near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer by Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

The warm up continues to end the work week with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Highs will continue to climb to 90 degrees on Saturday.

Wednesday through Sunday are looking mostly dry with low rain chances thanks to an area of high pressure which will be dominating the area.

Meteorologist April Loveland

