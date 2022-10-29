First Warning Forecast: More clouds than sunshine, a few Halloween showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

All eyes are on the Trick-or-Treat forecast for Monday, but before we get to Halloween, we've got to get through a gloomy weekend. Expect more clouds than sunshine all weekend. Some sunshine could make an entrance right before sunset this evening. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s. It will still be a bit breezy, with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, so temperatures will be a bit cooler. Many areas will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds will build in again on Sunday. It will be a few degrees milder with highs in the low and mid 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds for Halloween. Most of the day is looking dry for any of your spooky plans. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70s. There is a chance for showers, but mainly after 8 PM. Better chances heading overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The first day of November will be a bit on the wet side. Expect showers to kick off the day and month. Temperatures will be warmer though. Expect highs in the low 70s.

Sunshine will finally break out by Wednesday! Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s to near 70.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

