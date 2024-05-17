First Warning Forecast: More clouds today, Rain and cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers and storms for the weekend. Highs in the 60s this weekend, warming back to the 80s next week.

Building clouds today from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the mid 70s today.

Rain returns this weekend as an area of low pressure tracks across the Southeast. Expect scattered showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the upper 60s this weekend. The wind will ramp up for Sunday, NE at 10 to 20 with higher gusts.

We will clear out early next week with a warming trend. Highs will start in the 60s on Monday, to the 70s on Tuesday, and near 80 by Wednesday.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

