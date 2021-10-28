First Warning Forecast: More clouds today, Rain and storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clouds today, Rain tomorrow… Clouds will build in today as our next weather system approaches from the southwest. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few spotty showers possible. Highs will return to the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year. Rain chances will increase tonight.

Our biggest chance for rain and storms will be Friday morning. Expect widespread rain with the possibility of severe thunderstorms mixing in. Showers and storms will start to move out around midday, and we may see some clearing by the afternoon or evening. Winds will ramp up again tomorrow, southeast at 15 to 25 to with gusts to 35 mph. Highs will warm to the low 70s on Friday.

The weekend forecast is looking good! Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with a spotty shower possible. We will see more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain moving in. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system producing storm-force winds is located about 350 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Strong winds along portions of the northeastern United States coast are forecast to gradually diminish later today as the low moves east away from shore at about 15 mph. The low is then expected to turn southeast toward slightly warmer waters in a few days, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the weekend or early next week while over the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

