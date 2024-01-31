First Warning Forecast: More clouds today, sunshine rest of week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More clouds than sunshine today. A spotty shower will still be possible. Clouds will start to break up later today. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Plenty of sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s.

A few more clouds will build in on Friday, but it will be dry. Highs will warm to the mid 50s.

If you're heading out to the Polar Plunge on Saturday, temperatures will warm to the upper 40s. Right now, the water temperature is around 46 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies once again on Sunday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the mid 40s.

A few afternoon showers will be possible to kick off the work week. Temperatures will warm to near 50. It will be breezy.

Another breezy day Tuesday. A few showers will once again be possible. Highs will top out in the upper 40s.

