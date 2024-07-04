First Warning Forecast: More heat and humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity to end the week. Several days with a chance for storms, including this weekend.

Warmer and more humid for the 4th of July. Highs will warm to the low 90s today with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible late in the day.

More heat and humidity Friday with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible in the afternoon to evening.

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms this weekend, mainly during the afternoon/evening hours. Highs will return to the mid 90s on Saturday and dip to the upper 80s on Sunday.

This summer-like pattern of heat, humidity, and scattered storms will continue for much of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-15

Tropical Update

Hurricane Beryl impacting the Cayman Islands. On the forecast track Beryl will move over the Yucatan Peninsula early Friday then emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Friday night and turn northwest. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 120 mph with higher gusts. Beryl is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Watching a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves west to WNW across the Caribbean Sea during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

