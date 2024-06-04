First Warning Forecast: More heat, humidity, and scattered storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very summer-like midweek with highs in the 80s, more humidity, and several storm chances.

Highs will return to the mid 80s today with increasing humidity. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon to evening. Severe storms are not likely but heavy downpours are possible.

WTKR News 3

Highs will warm to the upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. With the increased humidity, it will feel more like the low to mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

We will remain in the 80s to end the week but the humidity will start to drop. Rain chances will also drop for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses, Oak)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High



