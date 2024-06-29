First Warning Forecast: More heat, humidity, and storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity this weekend. Another round of showers and storms to end the weekend and start next week.

Cranking up the heat and humidity again this weekend. Highs will reach the low 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with a “pop up” shower or storm possible.

Highs will reach the mid 90s on Sunday with an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms building in Sunday afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Showers and storms may linger for Monday morning, but we will see clearing skies through the day. Highs will drop to the low 80s with lower humidity early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Beryl strengthening as it moves west over the tropical Atlantic. A relatively quick west to WNW motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to move across the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday. Additional strengthening is expected, and Beryl is expected to become a hurricane tonight or Sunday.

Watching two areas for potential development…

A broad area of low pressure over the NW Caribbean Sea moving toward the SW Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical wave in the open Atlantic, following behind Beryl.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

