First Warning Forecast: More heat, more humidity, and scattered storms

A very summer-like midweek with highs in the 80s, more humidity, and several storm chances.

Highs will return to the mid 80s today. It will feel more like the low 90s this afternoon with the increased humidity. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chances will be this afternoon to evening. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours are possible.

Highs will warm to the upper 80s tomorrow with a heat index in the mid 90s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The biggest rain chances will be in the afternoon to evening.

Sunshine will return and the humidity will fall through the day on Friday. Highs will return to the mid 80s.

This weekend looks nice! Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s with a break in the humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with building clouds on Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses, Oak)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

