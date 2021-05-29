First Warning Forecast: More rain, a severe threat, and a big cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and storms for the holiday weekend… Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms through the day. The biggest storm chance will be this afternoon to early evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will warm to near 80 by midday but fall into the 70s this afternoon.

Clouds and showers will continue for Sunday. Expect a bigger rain chance in the morning and a lower rain chance in the afternoon. Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend with highs only in the mid 60s. It will also be windy with north winds at 10 to 20 and higher gusts.

We will see more sunshine and lower rain chances for Memorial Day. Highs will climb to the mid 70s, warmer but still below normal for this time of year. We will warm back to the 80s for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

