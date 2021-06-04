First Warning Forecast: More rain and another severe threat today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flash Flood Watch until 10 AM for most of the Southside and NE NC. Much of the region has already received locally heavy rainfall since Wednesday. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding.

A severe threat and flooding risk… Heavy rain and storms will continue this morning with the risk for flash flooding. Rain will taper off by mid-morning to midday. More showers and storms will fire up this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding possible. Highs will return to the low 80s today and it will be muggy.

Expect a typical summer pattern this weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and it will be humid. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon to evening. We will see more sunshine with an even lower rain chance. The summer-like stretch will continue next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

