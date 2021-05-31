First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and a step warmer today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice Memorial Day forecast… Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s this morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon, warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with light winds.

We will warm to the upper 70s tomorrow with more clouds blending in. Highs will reach the 80s on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A spotty shower is possible.

We will be back to a more summer-like stretch to end the week. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s with more humidity. Expect several chances for showers and storms Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW/N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

