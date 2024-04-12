First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and windy to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A windy end to the week. Sunshine this weekend. Even warmer next week.

Windy again today with a west wind at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with a few leftover showers possible. Highs will dip to the low 70s, closer to normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

A nice weekend forecast. Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be windy on Saturday, west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will warm to the upper 70s on Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will start to relax on Sunday, SW at 5 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Highs will climb to the low 80s for the first half of next week. We will see a stretch of days with a nice mix of sun and clouds and slim rain chances.

Today: Few Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 15-25 G35

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 6 (Med-High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

