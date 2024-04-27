First Warning Forecast: More sunshine Sunday, Warming to the 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 80s. More sunshine tomorrow, a few showers through midweek.

Mostly cloudy this evening with a few showers possible, mainly light rain. Lows will drop to the mid 50s tonight.

Clouds will clear out early Sunday morning and most of the day will be sunny. Highs will warm to the low 80s, about 15 degrees warmer than Saturday.

Sunshine will continue for Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Extra clouds and scattered showers are possible as we go through midweek with highs dipping into the mid and upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

