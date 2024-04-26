First Warning Forecast: More sunshine today, Warming up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine today. A warming trend this weekend. Highs in the 80s next week.

Still cool today but with more sunshine and not as windy. Highs will struggle to reach 60 again today, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. It may feel a little nicer than yesterday because we will see mostly sunny skies. It will still be breezy today but not as strong or gusty as yesterday.

Climbing temperatures this weekend. Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Saturday and jump to the upper 70s on Sunday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a spotty shower possible. Expect more sunshine on Sunday.

Even warmer next week with several days in the low to mid 80s, about 10 degrees above normal. Keep an eye on a few rain chances as we go through midweek. No day is looking like a washout, but a few showers are possible.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/E 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (Mod-High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

