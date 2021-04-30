First Warning Forecast: Morning showers, windy, and not as warm

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Red Flag Warning from 10 AM to 7 PM Friday for Northeastern North Carolina. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

*** Fire Weather Watch from Noon to 8 PM Friday for Eastern Virginia. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Much cooler to start the weekend… Expect clouds and showers this morning as a cold front moves through. Rain will clear out by mid-morning and clouds will clear out by midday. We will see sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year. It will still be windy today with W/NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph.

Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday, a few degrees below normal. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday with strong winds in the morning and relaxing winds in the afternoon.

We will warm to the low 80s on Sunday. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in through the afternoon.

Today: AM Showers, PM Sun, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/NW 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows near 50. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NW/W 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

