First Warning Forecast: Much cooler today, Showers return tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler… Temperatures will slip into the 50s this morning with clearing skies. We will see sunshine through midday with clouds building in this afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid 60s this afternoon, 20+ degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be windy this morning, but winds will relax through the day.

It will still be cool tomorrow, but with more clouds and showers. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the mid and upper 60s.

Mother’s Day weekend looks nice! Expect highs near 70 on Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will warm to the mid 70s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Rain will return for Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

