First Warning Forecast: Near-normal highs, a few showers possible later today

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures this morning are ranging in the 30s and 40s with some patchy fog. More clouds will build in as the day progresses. Most of the day will be dry, but a warm front will move in late bringing a chance for a few showers. Highs will warm to the upper 50s.

A big warm up on Monday with highs near 70! It will be partly cloudy and breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. A strong cold front will move through late. There isn't a ton of moisture associated with it, but keeping a chance for a few showers. We will however see a big temperature drop.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s on Tuesday. An area of low pressure will approach from the Gulf of Mexico. Showers will be possible late Tuesday, with widespread rain moving in on Wednesday. Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week. Temperatures will warm to near 50.

Looking mostly dry on Thursday and Friday, but can't rule out a spotty shower. Skies will be partly cloudy. Expect highs in the low 50s on Thursday and warming to the upper 50s on Friday.

An area of low pressure will track to our north of Saturday with scattered showers possible. Temperatures will warm to near 70.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar