First Warning Forecast: Near-record warmth before a big dip in temperatures

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be our last really warm day. We have some patchy, dense fog this morning, especially inland. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Highs will once again soar to the mid and upper 70s. The record high in Norfolk is 78°, set back in 1975. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower once again. A weak cold front will move through, bringing much cooler air to the region.

Election Day is looking dry and sunny, but windy! Hang on to your hats! It will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts possible. Some minor tidal flooding will be possible at times of high tide due to the gusty northeasterly winds.

Wednesday will still be on the windy side but expect more clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 60s. Minor tidal flooding will be possible once again.

Less wind, but mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Temperatures will be milder. Expect highs near 70.

A cold front along with some moisture from Subtropical Storm Nicole will impact the area on Friday and Saturday. Friday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s and Saturday will be cooler with highs in the low 60s. Expect rain at times and breezy conditions both days. Storms will be possible on Friday.

Clearing, cooling and windy on Sunday with highs in the low and mid 50s.

Tropical Update:

Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph. A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected later today. A westward or west-southwestward motion is forecast Tuesday through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Nicole could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas.

Winds of 40 mph or greater extend outward up to 275 miles to the east of the center.

Meteorologist April Loveland

