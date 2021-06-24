First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Heat and humidity return this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more nice day… Another comfortably cool start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We will se a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will still be breezy with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The summer-like heat and humidity will return starting tomorrow. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s Friday with building humidity. As a stationary front lingers along the coast, we will see more clouds tomorrow with scattered showers and storms.

Expect a summer-like weekend. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the added humidity. A “pop up” shower or storm is possible but most of the weekend will be dry.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity continues to the east of a small area of low pressure located about 200 miles east of Barbados. Increasing upper-level winds are likely to prevent further development of this system during the next couple of days while it moves WNW at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

A strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa later today. Although ocean temperatures are still relatively cool over the tropical Atlantic Ocean and are only marginally conducive for development, a small tropical depression could form by early next week while moving west to WNW at about 15 mph across the tropical eastern and central Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

