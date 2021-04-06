First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Tracking rain later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another nice day… Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning with partly cloudy skies. A spotty shower is possible, mainly on the Eastern Shore. Highs will return to the low and mid 70s this afternoon with sunshine and just a few clouds. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows back in the 50s.

We will warm to the mid 70s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. A spotty shower is possible but most of the area will still be dry tomorrow.

Showers will return late in the day Thursday and linger for the end of the week. We will see more clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) and bigger rain chance for Friday and the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

