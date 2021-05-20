First Warning Forecast: Nice end to the work week, Near 90 this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice end to the work week… We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today (mostly sunny to partly cloudy). Highs will return to the low 80s today. Winds will turn from west to north to east and ramp up this afternoon.

Expect more sunshine on Friday with a few clouds mixing in at times. Highs will drop to the upper 70s, near normal for this time of year.

More clouds will build in this weekend with a big warmup. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday (partly to mostly cloudy) and a clearing trend for Sunday (partly cloudy to mostly sunny). A spotty shower is possible later Saturday to early Sunday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s on Saturday and closer to 90 on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system has developed about 600 miles ESE of Bermuda. The low is expected to develop gale-force winds later today while it moves generally north. The low is forecast to move west and southwest over warmer waters on Friday and will likely become a short-lived subtropical cyclone near Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

