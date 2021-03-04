Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Drier, but chilly this weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
WX Mainly Clear.png
Posted at 4:46 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 13:30:03-05

First Warning Forecast

Sunny with a cool breeze... Sitting pretty with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s this afternoon. It might feel chilly at times due to an occasional wind gust. Aside from passing clouds this evening, temperatures will drop near freezing overnight into Friday morning.

Sunny and much cooler to end the week on Friday. The cool and dry pattern will continue into the weekend with highs limited to the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Warmer days are back by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education