First Warning Forecast: Not quite as hot, Scattered storms possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will warm to around 90° today. We'll see more cloud cover with scattered showers and storms possible by the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Heat index values will be around 101°.

WTKR News 3

The unsettled weather stretch will continue for the work week. Expect showers and storms possible everyday.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will still be humid with feels-like temps 100°-105° everyday.

WTKR News 3

Keep the umbrella handy and stay cool!

Tropical Update:

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar