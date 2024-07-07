First Warning Forecast: Not quite as hot, Scattered storms possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Temperatures will warm to around 90° today. We'll see more cloud cover with scattered showers and storms possible by the afternoon.
Heat index values will be around 101°.
The unsettled weather stretch will continue for the work week. Expect showers and storms possible everyday.
Temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will still be humid with feels-like temps 100°-105° everyday.
Keep the umbrella handy and stay cool!
