First Warning Forecast: Afternoon storms Monday before fall-like weather arrives

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Isolated storms passing through this evening. Stronger storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

Monday will start off dry. Mild and cloudy conditions earlier in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. There is a level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat with the primary concerns being damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bubble up in the afternoon and linger through the evening. We'll be drying out overnight.

Tuesday begins an early taste of fall-like conditions. High temperatures for the rest of the work-week will be in the upper 70s with very low humidity. As we head into the upcoming weekend we turn back to reality as it will get a little bit warmer and the humidity will start to build back in.

Tropical Update

As of 8/18/24 at 6 pm

Ernesto has restrengthened to category 1 hurricane status with winds at 75 mph. As it continues a north-northeasterly motion well offshore of the U.S. east coast, it will continue to cause dangerous beach conditions through Monday. A moderate to high rip current risk is expected.

