First Warning Forecast: Picture-perfect day today, tracking rain on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A picture-perfect day on tap. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. An overall, gorgeous, fall-like day.

Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Clouds will build in on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s, which will end up being the warmest day of the week.

A cold front will move in Thursday bringing showers and storms by the afternoon. Expect showers through most of the day, with the rain moving out late.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s which is near-normal for this time of year.

A dry and fall-like weekend on tap. Expect highs in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Scattered showers will move in just in time to kick off the work week.

Tropical Update:

Meteorologist April Loveland

