First Warning Forecast: Picture-perfect Labor Day weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A comfortable day today, but the trend after that is for increasing heat and humidity. Today is looking like a pretty pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Dewpoints will be in the upper 50s to near 50, making for comfortable conditions.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather and that means mainly dry conditions all the way through Labor Day weekend.

However, we will see an increase in clouds on Sunday along with an increase in temperatures as a weak cold front approaches the region.

Expect high temperatures on Sunday back in the mid 80s and mid-to-upper 80s for Labor Day on Monday.

We expect that your Labor Day picnic will be dry. However, we are forecasting a 20% chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring a return to hot summer weather with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. Isolated storms are possible on Wednesday as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will bring some relief on Thursday and Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs once again in the low 80s.

