First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms moving in today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and storms moving in… We will start with a wide range of temperatures this morning, from the 30s to the 50s. Clouds will build in this morning, with mostly cloudy skies by midday. Highs will reach the upper 60s today, near normal for this time of year. Showers will move in this afternoon (mainly after 2 PM) and rain will become more widespread by this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible tonight (mainly after 8 PM). The biggest threat for severe weather will be in NC, near and south of the Albemarle Sound. Expect periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and pockets of hail.

Showers will linger for Sunday morning (mainly before 7 AM), but clouds will break up by the afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70 tomorrow, but it will be windy. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Get ready for a big warm up next week! Highs will start in the upper 60s on Monday, jump to the upper 70s on Tuesday, then warm to the mid 80s on Wednesday. Our next round of rain is set to move in by the end of the week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, PM Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Rain & Storms. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

