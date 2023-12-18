First Warning Forecast: Rain moves out this morning, wind sticks around

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

WTKR News 3

Today will start off wet but end dry. Expect showers during the morning hours and then quickly drying out later this morning and midday.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s early and then fall a few degrees during the day. It will still be breezy, with winds out of the west at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts.

Much colder on Tuesday. It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s, but it will feel closer to the 30s due to the winds. A spotty shower will be possible.

WTKR News 3

Another sunny and cold day on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 40s.

We'll rebound to the low 50s by Thursday, which is the First Day of Winter. Expect plenty of sunshine.

A few more clouds on Friday with highs falling back into the upper 40s.

As of now, looks like we will get a dry weekend! Temperatures will be in the low 50s on Saturday and then the low 50s again on Christmas Eve. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar