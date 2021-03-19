First Warning Forecast: Rain, snow, wind, and flooding today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Wind Advisory for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Currituck, Dare, Northampton (VA), and Accomack. NNE winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50+ mph expected.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Surry, Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, York, Williamsburg, James City, Northampton (VA). “Minor” level tidal flooding is expected today due to the strong NNE winds.

*** Coastal Flood Warning for coastal Currituck and Dare. two to four feet of inundation above ground level expected near shorelines and tidal waterways. One to two feet of inundation is expected for soundside locations.

Cold air returns with a snow chance… Expect a rain/snow mix through the midday hours. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, with the best chance on elevated surfaces. Skies will clear out this afternoon as we warm (slightly) to the mid 40s. North to northeast winds will be strong all day, reaching 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend, but it will be chilly and windy. Expect highs in the upper 40s Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. It will still be windy with NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Rain showers will return for Monday as an area of low pressure moves along the NC coast. Temperatures will warm back to the 60s next week.

Today: Rain/Snow, Windy. Temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s. Winds: NNE 20-30G40+

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 19th

1975 F1 Tornadoes: Dinwiddie Co, Suffolk, Charles City Co

